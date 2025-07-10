DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 39 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,830 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Watsco were worth $19,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Watsco during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watsco during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of Watsco during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in shares of Watsco in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 260.0% in the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 72 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Watsco stock opened at $471.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.27 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $453.06 and its 200 day moving average is $477.27. Watsco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $418.31 and a 1 year high of $571.42.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 16th will be given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 16th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.24%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WSO shares. Mizuho set a $490.00 price objective on shares of Watsco in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $445.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $505.00 target price on shares of Watsco in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Watsco from $455.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Watsco from $560.00 to $540.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $484.17.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

