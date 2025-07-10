DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Stock Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.08% of Hilton Worldwide worth $41,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $694,787,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 23,543.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,053,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,397,370,000 after buying an additional 1,049,101 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,898,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,314,000 after buying an additional 919,424 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,265,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,999,000 after acquiring an additional 685,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 426.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 762,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,400,000 after acquiring an additional 617,604 shares during the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $272.19 on Thursday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.04 and a fifty-two week high of $275.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $252.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.75. The firm has a market cap of $64.70 billion, a PE ratio of 42.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.25.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.11. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 49.50% and a net margin of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Hilton Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on HLT. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $251.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $228.00 to $296.00 in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $242.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $251.00 to $223.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target (down from $296.00) on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.06.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

