DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 27,638 Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 375,311 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 27,638 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.24% of Logitech International worth $33,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in Logitech International in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Logitech International by 1,339.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Logitech International by 975.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Logitech International in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new stake in Logitech International in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International Price Performance

Logitech International stock opened at $94.46 on Thursday. Logitech International S.A. has a 1-year low of $64.73 and a 1-year high of $105.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.84 and its 200 day moving average is $87.22.

Logitech International Increases Dividend

Logitech International ( NASDAQ:LOGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. Logitech International had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 30.40%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 23rd will be given a $1.543 dividend. This is a positive change from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $1.37. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 23rd.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LOGI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Logitech International from $96.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Logitech International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Logitech International from $108.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Logitech International from $105.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Logitech International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.29.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers products for gamers and streamers, including mice, racing wheels, headsets, keyboards, microphones, and streaming services; corded and cordless keyboards and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; pointing devices, such as wireless mice and wireless mouse products; conference room cameras, such as ConferenceCams; controllers for video conferencing room solutions; PC-based webcams, including streaming cameras and VC webcams; tablet accessories that includes keyboards for tablets; PC and VC headsets, in-ear headphones, and premium wireless earbuds; and mobile speakers and PC speakers, as well as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers.

Further Reading

