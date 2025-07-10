Personal CFO Solutions LLC Grows Stock Position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 392,097 shares of the bank’s stock worth $828,510,000 after acquiring an additional 103,137 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 357,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $755,677,000 after purchasing an additional 34,097 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 172,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $364,967,000 after purchasing an additional 75,785 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $298,426,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 169,861.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 122,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $226,892,000 after purchasing an additional 122,300 shares during the period. 78.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

First Citizens BancShares Stock Up 1.5%

FCNCA stock opened at $2,097.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $27.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,473.62 and a twelve month high of $2,412.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,894.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,940.60.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $37.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $37.72 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 17.10%. Research analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 167.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.47%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,610.00 per share, with a total value of $563,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 2,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,440,380. This trade represents a 14.53% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $2,050.00 price target for the company. Cowen began coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on First Citizens BancShares from $2,568.00 to $2,400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen cut First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $2,535.00 to $2,200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,299.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares Profile

(Free Report)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.