Trek Financial LLC Acquires 201 Shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)

Trek Financial LLC increased its stake in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Free Report) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,509 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in Argan were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi increased its holdings in Argan by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 859 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Argan by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 31,086 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,078,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Argan by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,042 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Argan by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,763 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Argan by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,756 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Argan stock opened at $206.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $200.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.24. Argan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.53 and a twelve month high of $246.60.

Argan ( NYSE:AGX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 4th. The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.51. Argan had a return on equity of 29.61% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $193.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 23rd. Argan’s payout ratio is 21.04%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AGX. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Argan from $150.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Argan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th.

In other Argan news, Director Peter W. Getsinger sold 3,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.01, for a total value of $732,706.56. Following the transaction, the director owned 14,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,157,888.95. This represents a 18.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cynthia Flanders sold 15,000 shares of Argan stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.47, for a total transaction of $3,307,050.00. Following the sale, the director owned 33,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,369,871.16. The trade was a 30.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,696 shares of company stock valued at $19,291,140. Company insiders own 6.69% of the company’s stock.

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, and technical consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Services, Industrial Services, and Telecom Services segments. The Power Services segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction, as well as designing, building, and commissioning of large-scale energy projects to the owners of alternative energy facilities, such as biomass plants, wind farms, and solar fields; and design, construction, project management, start-up, and operation services for projects with approximately 18 gigawatts of power-generating capacity.

