Trek Financial LLC Sells 23,548 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Trek Financial LLC reduced its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 85.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 23,548 shares during the quarter. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. BXM Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $346,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 2.2% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 19,300,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,188,333,000 after purchasing an additional 423,892 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Panteha Dixon sold 1,283 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $87,885.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 29,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,025,682. This represents a 4.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Chris Koopmans sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total transaction of $390,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 92,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,993,431.50. This represents a 6.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,394 shares of company stock valued at $1,656,076. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MRVL shares. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.33.

Marvell Technology Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $72.26 on Thursday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.09 and a 52-week high of $127.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.12. The company has a market capitalization of $62.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.77, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.81.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 7.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 11th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 11th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -42.11%.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

