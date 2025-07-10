Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Has $242,000 Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,661 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southland Equity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 6.2% during the first quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of MPC opened at $179.52 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.26. The company has a market capitalization of $55.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a 1-year low of $115.10 and a 1-year high of $183.31.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.16. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $31.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 51.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $169.00 to $147.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $141.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.13.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 7,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,293,600.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 18,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,315,200. This trade represents a 28.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

