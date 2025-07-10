Trek Financial LLC Sells 11,168 Shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO)

Trek Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 66.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,168 shares during the quarter. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CocaCola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in CocaCola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in CocaCola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in CocaCola by 360.0% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in CocaCola by 449.5% during the 1st quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CocaCola

In other CocaCola news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 60,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total transaction of $4,335,629.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 187,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,491,148.92. This represents a 24.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 88,658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total value of $6,391,355.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 205,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,815,287.99. This trade represents a 30.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 415,387 shares of company stock valued at $29,923,985. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on CocaCola from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on CocaCola from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on CocaCola from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Cfra Research raised CocaCola to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CocaCola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.27.

CocaCola Stock Performance

Shares of KO opened at $69.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $299.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.96 and a 200 day moving average of $68.72. CocaCola Company has a 12 month low of $60.62 and a 12 month high of $74.38.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.23 billion. CocaCola had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 23.00%. CocaCola’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. CocaCola’s payout ratio is 81.60%.

CocaCola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

