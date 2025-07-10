Trek Financial LLC Decreases Holdings in Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Trek Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 52.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,936 shares during the quarter. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FOXA. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in FOX by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 44,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in FOX by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in FOX by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its stake in FOX by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in FOX by 122.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on FOX from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of FOX in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Cfra Research downgraded FOX from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on FOX from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.53.

In related news, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 39,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $2,192,202.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 133,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,405,941.90. This trade represents a 22.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 21.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXA opened at $55.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.66. Fox Corporation has a 52-week low of $35.18 and a 52-week high of $58.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.51.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.17. FOX had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. FOX’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fox Corporation will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

