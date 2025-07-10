Trek Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Trek Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,502 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the quarter. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ICVT. Wells Financial Advisors INC purchased a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Abound Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 76.1% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Trading Up 6.3%

BATS ICVT opened at $90.53 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.12. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $75.97 and a twelve month high of $90.62.

About iShares Convertible Bond ETF

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

