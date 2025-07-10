Trek Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 8,414 PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD)

Trek Financial LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 8,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 2,420.9% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PYLD stock opened at $26.39 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.17 and a 200-day moving average of $26.12. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a 12-month low of $25.42 and a 12-month high of $26.70.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Company Profile

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

