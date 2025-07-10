Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Has $240,000 Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 12.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 366 shares during the quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Graney & King LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. Erste Group Bank cut NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.55.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 23,684 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,657,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 196,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,777,190. This trade represents a 10.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $73.67 on Thursday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.72 and a 52-week high of $86.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.55.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 21.81%. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.5665 dividend. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 85.02%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

