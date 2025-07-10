Trek Financial LLC Sells 9,355 Shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK)

Trek Financial LLC reduced its position in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 93.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 612 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 9,355 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 5.9% during the first quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,938 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,517,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.5% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 54,658 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $20,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.6% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,407 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,480,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.2% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 47,079 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $17,525,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EULAV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.9% during the first quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 121,813 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $45,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on SYK. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Stryker from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $450.00 price objective on Stryker in a report on Monday, May 5th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, May 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Stryker from $390.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $442.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, March 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $428.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.96, for a total transaction of $75,392,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,417,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,195,208.96. This represents a 5.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Performance

NYSE:SYK opened at $392.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $149.64 billion, a PE ratio of 52.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.91. Stryker Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $314.93 and a fifty-two week high of $406.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $384.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $376.78.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 12.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.41%.

About Stryker

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.