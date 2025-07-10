Trek Financial LLC Has $467,000 Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:BFEB)

Trek Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:BFEB – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,234 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,222 shares during the quarter. Trek Financial LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 165.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after buying an additional 55,436 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 417,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,327,000 after buying an additional 61,152 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the 1st quarter valued at about $610,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 3,228.2% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 561,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,320,000 after buying an additional 544,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 119.6% during the 1st quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 10,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 5,747 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - February alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February Price Performance

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February stock opened at $44.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $210.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 0.63. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February has a 52-week low of $37.34 and a 52-week high of $45.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.61.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February (BFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - February Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - February and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.