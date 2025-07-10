Optimum Investment Advisors Has $71,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Optimum Investment Advisors decreased its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report) by 13.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,748 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $6,519,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 176,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,608,000 after purchasing an additional 5,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $604,000.

FEZ opened at $61.24 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.07. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a twelve month low of $47.11 and a twelve month high of $62.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.04.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

