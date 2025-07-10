Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 28.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,648 shares during the quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $450,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $522,000. NBT Bank N A NY purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 56,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,275,000 after purchasing an additional 26,888 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLTR opened at $143.13 on Thursday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $21.23 and a one year high of $148.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.77 billion, a PE ratio of 622.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 2.59.

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $883.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 34,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total value of $4,327,607.72. Following the sale, the insider owned 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,568.32. This trade represents a 98.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 3,418 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.97, for a total transaction of $430,565.46. Following the transaction, the insider owned 492,079 shares in the company, valued at $61,987,191.63. This represents a 0.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,451,497 shares of company stock valued at $186,110,685 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PLTR. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group restated a “positive” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $94.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.32.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

