Greenleaf Trust Has $3.19 Million Stake in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,545 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Graney & King LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.23.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $95.25 on Thursday. Starbucks Corporation has a 12-month low of $71.55 and a 12-month high of $117.46. The company has a market capitalization of $108.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.40.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The coffee company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). Starbucks had a net margin of 8.61% and a negative return on equity of 42.14%. The firm had revenue of $8.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

