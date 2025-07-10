SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $3,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDY. Titleist Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Napa Wealth Management grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Napa Wealth Management now owns 749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Up 0.4%
NYSEARCA MDY opened at $581.66 on Thursday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $458.82 and a 52 week high of $624.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $556.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $553.80.
About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.
