Optimum Investment Advisors Reduces Stake in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT)

Optimum Investment Advisors reduced its stake in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 67.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vertiv were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 4,120.0% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 211.9% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertiv Price Performance

VRT stock opened at $128.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $111.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.70. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $53.60 and a 1 year high of $155.84.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 7.92%. Vertiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were given a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 0.14%. This is a positive change from Vertiv’s previous dividend of $0.01. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.72%.

Insider Transactions at Vertiv

In other Vertiv news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 43,683 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $5,059,801.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,292.33. This trade represents a 82.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Karsten Winther sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total value of $518,815.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 18,847 shares in the company, valued at $1,777,837.51. This trade represents a 22.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Vertiv from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Capital raised Vertiv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Melius raised Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.94.

Vertiv Profile

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

