Corning (NYSE:GLW) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Morgan Stanley Analyst Says

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 4.96% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Corning from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Corning from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Corning from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho set a $52.00 price target on shares of Corning in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.82.

Corning Stock Performance

NYSE GLW opened at $52.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.20. Corning has a 1 year low of $37.18 and a 1 year high of $55.33.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. Corning had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Corning will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 9,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $473,676.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stefan Becker sold 17,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total transaction of $849,826.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 16,117 shares in the company, valued at $800,692.56. This trade represents a 51.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,796 shares of company stock valued at $3,632,635. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corning

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $490,933,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new stake in Corning during the 4th quarter valued at $124,253,000. Amundi raised its holdings in Corning by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 6,408,605 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $271,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507,797 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Corning in the 1st quarter worth $104,789,000. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Corning by 134.0% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,869,358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $183,867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Stories

