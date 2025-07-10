Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Evercore ISI Analyst Says

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $470.00 to $550.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “in-line” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.14% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research set a $560.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $605.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $515.00 to $440.00 in a report on Monday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $592.59.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $528.13 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical has a 12 month low of $413.82 and a 12 month high of $616.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $538.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $536.87. The stock has a market cap of $189.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.44, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.64.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.41% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.91, for a total value of $96,991.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 5,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,695,113.84. The trade was a 3.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jami K. Nachtsheim sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $1,248,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,312,920. The trade was a 27.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,998 shares of company stock worth $2,611,577 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuitive Surgical

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,665,531 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,178,258,000 after buying an additional 453,335 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,756,727 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,039,200,000 after buying an additional 243,802 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $2,401,493,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,219,974 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,090,027,000 after buying an additional 71,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,631,281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,798,465,000 after buying an additional 11,988 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Get Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.