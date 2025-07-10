Lionsgate Studios Corp. (NYSE:LION) Major Shareholder Liberty 77 Capital L.P. Acquires 500,000 Shares

Lionsgate Studios Corp. (NYSE:LION – Get Free Report) major shareholder Liberty 77 Capital L.P. purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.63 per share, with a total value of $2,815,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 37,476,036 shares in the company, valued at $210,990,082.68. The trade was a 1.35% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Liberty 77 Capital L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 9th, Liberty 77 Capital L.P. purchased 72,089 shares of Lionsgate Studios stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.59 per share, with a total value of $402,977.51.

On Thursday, June 26th, Liberty 77 Capital L.P. purchased 79,766 shares of Lionsgate Studios stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.74 per share, with a total value of $457,856.84.

On Friday, June 20th, Liberty 77 Capital L.P. purchased 420,234 shares of Lionsgate Studios stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.65 per share, with a total value of $2,374,322.10.

On Tuesday, June 17th, Liberty 77 Capital L.P. purchased 487,400 shares of Lionsgate Studios stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.95 per share, with a total value of $2,900,030.00.

Shares of NYSE LION opened at $5.62 on Thursday. Lionsgate Studios Corp. has a 52-week low of $5.55 and a 52-week high of $8.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.67 and a 200-day moving average of $7.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -13.07 and a beta of -0.27.

Lionsgate Studios ( NYSE:LION Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Lionsgate Studios Corp. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in Lionsgate Studios during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Nexpoint Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Lionsgate Studios by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Nexpoint Asset Management L.P. now owns 88,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Lionsgate Studios during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in Lionsgate Studios by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 36,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 13,910 shares during the period. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its position in Lionsgate Studios by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 19,740 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Lionsgate Studios from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Lionsgate Studios in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Lionsgate Studios from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Lionsgate Studios in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lionsgate Studios from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.86.

Lionsgate Studios Corp. engages in the provision of motion picture and studio operations that bring a varied portfolio of entertainment to consumers. The company is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

