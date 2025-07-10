The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) CFO Sells $1,241,851.59 in Stock

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 8,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total value of $1,241,851.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 269,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,971,051.32. This represents a 3.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

The Ensign Group Trading Up 0.6%

ENSG opened at $146.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.79. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.73 and a fifty-two week high of $158.45. The company has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.02. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The Ensign Group Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Ensign Group

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 4.73%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 114.0% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in The Ensign Group in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its stake in The Ensign Group by 116.7% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Macquarie dropped their target price on The Ensign Group from $159.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.50.

View Our Latest Report on ENSG

The Ensign Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.