Recursion Pharmaceuticals’ (RXRX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 43.11% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Get Recursion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RXRX

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RXRX opened at $5.59 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.09. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.79 and a twelve month high of $12.36. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.06). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 74.70% and a negative net margin of 961.32%. The firm had revenue of $14.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. Recursion Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Recursion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Recursion Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RXRX. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 20,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 6,699 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 397.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 33,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 27,016 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 217.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 9,982 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,274,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,372,000 after buying an additional 333,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.