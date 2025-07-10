Inventus Mining Corp. (CVE:IVS) Insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. Buys 11,842,000 Shares

Inventus Mining Corp. (CVE:IVS – Get Free Report) insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. purchased 11,842,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.16 per share, with a total value of C$1,894,720.00.
Inventus Mining Trading Up 17.5%
Shares of Inventus Mining stock opened at C$0.24 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.11. Inventus Mining Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.03 and a 1 year high of C$0.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$39.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.50, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.07.
Inventus Mining Company Profile
