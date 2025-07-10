Inventus Mining Corp. (CVE:IVS) Insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. Buys 11,842,000 Shares

Inventus Mining Corp. (CVE:IVS – Get Free Report) insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. purchased 11,842,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.16 per share, with a total value of C$1,894,720.00.

Inventus Mining Trading Up 17.5%

Shares of Inventus Mining stock opened at C$0.24 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.11. Inventus Mining Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.03 and a 1 year high of C$0.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$39.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.50, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Get Inventus Mining alerts:

Inventus Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Inventus Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and base metals. It holds 100% interests in the Pardo Paleoplacer gold project covering an area of 3.8 square kilometers block of mineral leases and 180 square kilometers of mineral claims; and Sudbury 2.0 project totaling an area of 240 square kilometers of mineral claims located in Sudbury Mining Division, Ontario.

Receive News & Ratings for Inventus Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inventus Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.