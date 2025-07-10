Insider Buying: Kiwetinohk Energy Corp. (TSE:KEC) Senior Officer Buys 2,500 Shares of Stock

Kiwetinohk Energy Corp. (TSE:KEC – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Janet Annesley bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$22.45 per share, with a total value of C$56,117.50.

Kiwetinohk Energy Price Performance

Shares of TSE KEC opened at C$22.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$18.33 and its 200 day moving average price is C$16.94. Kiwetinohk Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of C$12.51 and a 52 week high of C$24.15. The stock has a market cap of C$986.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on KEC. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Kiwetinohk Energy from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Kiwetinohk Energy from C$22.50 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th.

About Kiwetinohk Energy

Kiwetinohk Energy Corp develops and produces natural gas and related products and is in the process of developing renewable, natural gas-fired power, carbon capture and hydrogen clean energy projects.

