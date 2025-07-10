iShares LifePath Target Date 2030 ETF (NYSEARCA:ITDB) Shares Up 0.5% – Still a Buy?

iShares LifePath Target Date 2030 ETF (NYSEARCA:ITDB – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $31.52 and last traded at $31.52. 25,069 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 259% from the average session volume of 6,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.35.

iShares LifePath Target Date 2030 ETF Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.95. The company has a market cap of $27.74 million, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.63.

iShares LifePath Target Date 2030 ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The iShares LifePath Target Date 2030 ETF (ITDB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target date asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests in equity, fixed income, and money market ETFs using an asset allocation strategy that shifts exposure as the target retirement date approaches.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares LifePath Target Date 2030 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares LifePath Target Date 2030 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.