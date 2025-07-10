reAlpha Tech (NASDAQ:AIRE) Stock Price Down 2.6% – Here’s What Happened

reAlpha Tech Corp. (NASDAQ:AIRE – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.24 and last traded at $0.27. 1,515,702 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 1,153,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

Separately, Maxim Group reduced their target price on reAlpha Tech from $3.00 to $1.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

reAlpha Tech (NASDAQ:AIRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.67 million. reAlpha Tech had a negative net margin of 1,481.42% and a negative return on equity of 80.37%. Equities research analysts anticipate that reAlpha Tech Corp. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in reAlpha Tech stock. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of reAlpha Tech Corp. (NASDAQ:AIRE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.06% of reAlpha Tech as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

reAlpha Tech Corp., a real estate technology company, commercializes artificial intelligence (AI)-powered technologies. The company operates in two segments, Platform Services and Rental Business. The company offers and develops AI-based products and services to customers in the real-estate industry.

