Catheter Precision (NYSEAMERICAN:VTAK) Stock Price Down 3.4% – Here’s Why

Shares of Catheter Precision, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VTAK – Get Free Report) were down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.23 and last traded at $0.24. Approximately 535,777 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 4,529,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

Catheter Precision Trading Down 3.4%

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Catheter Precision

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Catheter Precision stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Catheter Precision, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VTAK – Free Report) by 362.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 310,164 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 243,164 shares during the period. Warberg Asset Management LLC owned approximately 3.51% of Catheter Precision worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

Catheter Precision Company Profile

Catheter Precision, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells medical technologies for the field of cardiac electrophysiology (EP) in the United States. The company’s lead product is View into Ventricular Onset System, a non-invasive imaging system that offers 3D cardiac mapping to help with localizing the sites of origin of idiopathic ventricular arrhythmias in patients with structurally normal hearts prior to EP procedures.

