Banzai International (NASDAQ:BNZI) Trading Down 4.7% – Here’s What Happened

Banzai International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNZI – Get Free Report) fell 4.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.28 and last traded at $4.42. 441,929 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 103% from the average session volume of 217,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on BNZI. Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Banzai International from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Banzai International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th.

Banzai International Trading Down 4.7%

Institutional Trading of Banzai International

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.36 and its 200-day moving average is $11.67.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Banzai International stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Banzai International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNZI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 59,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Banzai International as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 96.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banzai International Company Profile

Banzai International, Inc, a marketing technology company, provides data-driven marketing and sales solutions for various businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include Demio, a browser-based webinar platform with data and marketing features designed to help businesses engage with their audience through live events and on-demand, interactive video content; Boost, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution for social sharing by event registrants; and Reach, a SaaS and managed service to increase registration and attendance of marketing events.

