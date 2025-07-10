Inno (NASDAQ:INHD) Stock Price Up 2.1% – Time to Buy?

Inno Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:INHD – Get Free Report) rose 2.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.50 and last traded at $1.45. Approximately 204,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 334,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.42.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Inno to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.09.

Inno (NASDAQ:INHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter. Inno had a negative return on equity of 78.75% and a negative net margin of 399.87%.

Inno Holdings Inc manufactures and sells cold-formed-steel members, castor cubes, mobile factories, and prefabricated homes in the United States. The company provides cold-formed steel framing and a mobile factory for off-site equipment rental, sales, service, and support. It serves in residential, commercial, industrial, and infrastructure projects.

