OneMedNet (NASDAQ:ONMD) Trading Up 6.3% – Here’s What Happened

OneMedNet Corporation (NASDAQ:ONMD – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.61 and last traded at $0.59. 300,004 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 2,256,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.

OneMedNet Stock Up 6.3%

The firm has a market cap of $18.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.71.

OneMedNet (NASDAQ:ONMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in OneMedNet stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in OneMedNet Corporation ( NASDAQ:ONMD Free Report ) by 160.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,389 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,938 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.12% of OneMedNet worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneMedNet Corporation provides clinical imaging solutions. It offers iRWD, a solution that utilizes AI to securely de-identify, search, and curate imaging data for its partner network consisting of medical and academic research institutions to generate progression in stages of medical research, discovery and diagnostics that span the field of life sciences.

