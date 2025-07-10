OneMedNet (NASDAQ:ONMD) Trading Up 6.3% – Here’s What Happened

OneMedNet Corporation (NASDAQ:ONMD – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.61 and last traded at $0.59. 300,004 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 2,256,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.
OneMedNet Stock Up 6.3%
The firm has a market cap of $18.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.71.
OneMedNet (NASDAQ:ONMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About OneMedNet
OneMedNet Corporation provides clinical imaging solutions. It offers iRWD, a solution that utilizes AI to securely de-identify, search, and curate imaging data for its partner network consisting of medical and academic research institutions to generate progression in stages of medical research, discovery and diagnostics that span the field of life sciences.
