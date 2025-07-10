Frank Slootman Sells 323,713 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) Director Frank Slootman sold 323,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.19, for a total transaction of $72,249,504.47. Following the sale, the director directly owned 165,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,939,507.33. This trade represents a 66.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Frank Slootman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 8th, Frank Slootman sold 100,483 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.55, for a total transaction of $22,462,974.65.

On Wednesday, July 2nd, Frank Slootman sold 187,815 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.55, for a total transaction of $40,671,338.25.

On Thursday, July 3rd, Frank Slootman sold 178,949 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.16, for a total transaction of $39,576,360.84.

On Monday, June 30th, Frank Slootman sold 217,432 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.78, for a total transaction of $48,656,932.96.

On Tuesday, July 1st, Frank Slootman sold 294,125 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.29, for a total transaction of $63,910,421.25.

On Friday, June 27th, Frank Slootman sold 306,502 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.46, for a total transaction of $68,184,434.92.

On Thursday, June 26th, Frank Slootman sold 424,852 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.35, for a total transaction of $93,191,286.20.

On Tuesday, June 17th, Frank Slootman sold 7,294 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.00, for a total transaction of $1,517,152.00.

On Tuesday, June 10th, Frank Slootman sold 1,859 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.96, for a total transaction of $390,315.64.

Snowflake Stock Performance

NYSE SNOW opened at $221.61 on Thursday. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.13 and a fifty-two week high of $226.60. The stock has a market cap of $73.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.64 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $201.70 and a 200-day moving average of $176.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 37.75% and a negative net margin of 36.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SNOW shares. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $212.00 price target (up previously from $196.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snowflake

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth approximately $988,950,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth $750,572,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 1st quarter worth $555,847,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 84.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,108,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 346.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,171,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,430,000 after buying an additional 2,460,769 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Further Reading

