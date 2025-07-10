DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Stock Position in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 34.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,166 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 19,590 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Waters were worth $27,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WAT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Waters by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,098,668 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,633,464,000 after purchasing an additional 19,456 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Waters by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,654,002 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $984,582,000 after purchasing an additional 212,364 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Waters by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,451,445 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $537,053,000 after purchasing an additional 34,762 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Waters by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 889,306 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $329,911,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AKO Capital LLP lifted its holdings in Waters by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 815,379 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $302,489,000 after purchasing an additional 25,172 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WAT opened at $350.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Waters Corporation has a 52-week low of $283.41 and a 52-week high of $423.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $349.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $363.92. The company has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.10.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.03. Waters had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 41.70%. The company had revenue of $661.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. Waters’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Waters Corporation will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WAT. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $400.00 target price on shares of Waters and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Waters from $370.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Waters from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $388.00.

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

