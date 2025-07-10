Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) & M&F Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MFBP) Critical Analysis

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) and M&F Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MFBP – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Cadence Bank and M&F Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Cadence Bank alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cadence Bank 0 2 8 0 2.80 M&F Bancorp 0 0 0 0 0.00

Cadence Bank presently has a consensus target price of $38.50, suggesting a potential upside of 9.22%. Given Cadence Bank’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Cadence Bank is more favorable than M&F Bancorp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Risk & Volatility

84.6% of Cadence Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Cadence Bank shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of M&F Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Cadence Bank has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, M&F Bancorp has a beta of -0.46, meaning that its share price is 146% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cadence Bank and M&F Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cadence Bank 18.83% 9.95% 1.11% M&F Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Cadence Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. M&F Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Cadence Bank pays out 38.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cadence Bank has raised its dividend for 14 consecutive years. Cadence Bank is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cadence Bank and M&F Bancorp”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cadence Bank $2.90 billion 2.21 $523.60 million $2.85 12.37 M&F Bancorp $29.33 million 1.30 $4.77 million N/A N/A

Cadence Bank has higher revenue and earnings than M&F Bancorp.

Summary

Cadence Bank beats M&F Bancorp on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cadence Bank

(Get Free Report)

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services. The company’s products and services also comprise small business administration lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance services. Cadence Bank was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Tupelo, Mississippi.

About M&F Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

M&F Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for the Mechanics and Farmers Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in North Carolina. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits; checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company provides loans for commercial and residential real estate, and construction; and consumer and other loans; as well as ATM services. M&F Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.