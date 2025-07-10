Reviewing Post (NYSE:POST) and Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW)

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) and Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Post and Lamb Weston, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Post 0 1 5 0 2.83 Lamb Weston 0 8 4 0 2.33

Post currently has a consensus price target of $130.00, suggesting a potential upside of 22.85%. Lamb Weston has a consensus price target of $67.64, suggesting a potential upside of 31.92%. Given Lamb Weston’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lamb Weston is more favorable than Post.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Post $7.92 billion 0.74 $366.90 million $5.62 18.83 Lamb Weston $6.39 billion 1.13 $725.50 million $2.55 20.11

This table compares Post and Lamb Weston”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Lamb Weston has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Post. Post is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lamb Weston, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Post has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lamb Weston has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.9% of Post shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.6% of Lamb Weston shares are held by institutional investors. 11.4% of Post shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Lamb Weston shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Post and Lamb Weston’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Post 4.53% 10.24% 3.20% Lamb Weston 5.74% 27.25% 6.31%

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc. operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names. The Weetabix segment primarily manufactures, markets, and distributes branded and private label RTE cereal under Weetabix and Alpen brands; hot cereals and other cereal-based food products; breakfast drinks; protein-based shakes under the UFIT brand, and nutritional snacks, such as muesli. The Foodservice segment produces and distributes egg products primarily under Papetti's and Abbotsford Farms brands, as well as potato products in the foodservice and food ingredient channels. The segment also manufactures certain meat products. The Refrigerated Retail segment produces and distributes side dish, potato, sausage products under Bob Evans, Bob Evans Farms, and Simply Potatoes brands; eggs and egg products under Bob Evans Egg Whites and Egg Beaters brands; and cheese, and other dairy and refrigerated products under Crystal Farms brand. It serves grocery stores, mass merchandise customers, supercenters, club stores, natural/specialty stores, dollar stores, discounters, wholesalers, convenience stores, pet supply retailers, drug store customers, foodservice distributors, and national restaurant chains, as well as sells its products in the military, ecommerce, and foodservice channels. The company was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels. The company also provides its products under its owned or licensed brands, such as Grown in Idaho and Alexia, and other licensed brands, as well as under retailers' own brands. In addition, it engages in the vegetable and dairy businesses. The company sells its products through a network of internal sales personnel and independent brokers, agents, and distributors to chain restaurants, wholesale, grocery, mass merchants, club and specialty retailers, businesses, educational institutions, independent restaurants, regional chain restaurants, and convenience stores. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1950 and is headquartered in Eagle, Idaho.

