DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Trims Holdings in Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its position in Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 453,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 71,291 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Brady were worth $31,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in Brady by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 4,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Brady by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in Brady by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. NDVR Inc. grew its holdings in Brady by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. NDVR Inc. now owns 3,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Brady by 213.6% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BRC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sidoti raised Brady to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen raised Brady from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th.

Brady Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BRC opened at $69.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.79. Brady Corporation has a 1 year low of $62.70 and a 1 year high of $77.68.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22. The firm had revenue of $382.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.61 million. Brady had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 13.35%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brady Corporation will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brady Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.76%.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

