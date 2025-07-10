Comparing Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor (ZWS) and The Competition

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) is one of 39 public companies in the “Waste Removal Svcs” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor 10.72% 14.43% 8.56% Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor Competitors -97.39% -458.26% -3.72%

Risk & Volatility

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor’s rivals have a beta of 0.63, indicating that their average stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

83.3% of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.0% of shares of all “Waste Removal Svcs” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.7% of shares of all “Waste Removal Svcs” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor 0 4 3 0 2.43 Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor Competitors 324 1120 1900 131 2.53

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor presently has a consensus price target of $36.29, indicating a potential downside of 3.83%. As a group, “Waste Removal Svcs” companies have a potential upside of 11.84%. Given Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor $1.57 billion $160.20 million 38.11 Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor Competitors $3.44 billion $263.08 million 29.85

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor pays out 36.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Waste Removal Svcs” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.0% and pay out 39.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Summary

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor rivals beat Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names. The company also provides flow systems products comprising point drains, hydrants, fixture carrier systems, chemical drainage systems; and interceptors and separators, acid neutralization systems, and remote monitoring systems under the Zurn and Green Turtle brands. In addition, it develops, manufactures, and markets remote tank monitoring devices, alarms, software, and services. Further, the company offers sensor-operated flush valves under the AquaSense, Aquaflush, and AquaVantage brands; heavy-duty commercial faucets under the AquaSpec brand; water conserving fixtures under the EcoVantage and Zurn One brands; stainless steel products under the Just Manufacturing brand name, which include stainless steel sinks and plumbing fixtures, and various types of sinks, as well as drinking water dispensing and filtration products under the Elkay and Halsey Taylor brands. It distributes to institutional, commercial, waterworks, and residential end markets through independent sales representatives, plumbing wholesalers, and industry-specific distributors in the waterworks, foodservice, industrial, janitorial, sanitation, and sitework industries. The company was formerly known as Zurn Water Solutions Corporation and changed its name to Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation in July 2022. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation was incorporated in 1892 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

