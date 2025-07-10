Reviewing Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) and Optex Systems (NASDAQ:OPXS)

Volatility and Risk

Astrotech has a beta of 0.25, suggesting that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Optex Systems has a beta of 0.33, suggesting that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.4% of Astrotech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.1% of Optex Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.9% of Astrotech shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 30.3% of Optex Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Astrotech and Optex Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Astrotech -1,536.99% -46.37% -42.51% Optex Systems 13.06% 25.10% 19.04%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Astrotech $1.66 million 5.70 -$11.67 million ($8.42) -0.67 Optex Systems $37.43 million 2.30 $3.77 million $0.71 17.54

This table compares Astrotech and Optex Systems”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Optex Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Astrotech. Astrotech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Optex Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Optex Systems beats Astrotech on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Astrotech

Astrotech Corporation operates as a mass spectrometry company worldwide. It owns and licenses the intellectual property related to the Astrotech Mass Spectrometer Technology, a platform mass spectrometry technology. The company also develops TRACER 1000, a mass spectrometer-based explosive trace detector to replace the explosives trace detectors used at airports, cargo and other secured facilities, and borders. In addition, it develops AgLAB-1000, a mass spectrometer for use in the hemp and cannabis market. Further, the company develops BreathTest-1000, a breath analysis tool to screen for volatile organic compound metabolites found in a person's breath. The company was formerly known as SPACEHAB, Inc. and changed its name to Astrotech Corporation in 2009. The company was incorporated in 1984 and is based in Austin, Texas.

About Optex Systems

Optex Systems Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells optical sighting systems and assemblies primarily for the U.S. department of defense, foreign military applications, and commercial markets in the United States. It offers periscopes, such as laser and non-laser protected plastic and glass periscopes, electronic M17 day/thermal periscopes, and vision blocks; sighting systems, including back up sights, digital day and night sighting systems, M36 thermal periscope, unity mirrors, optical weapon system support and maintenance, commander weapon station sights, and sight assembly refurbishments; howitzers comprising M137 telescope, M187 mount, M119 aiming device, XM10 and aiming circles; and applied optics center consisting of laser interference filter, optical assemblies, laser filter units, day windows, and specialty thin film coatings, as well as other products, such as muzzle reference systems, binoculars, collimators, optical lenses and elements, and windows. The company also provides various periscope configurations, rifle and surveillance sights, and night vision optical assemblies. Its products are installed on various types of U.S. military land vehicles, such as the Abrams, Bradley, and Stryker families of fighting vehicles, as well as light armored and armored security vehicles. The company offers its products directly to the federal government, prime contractors, and foreign governments. Optex Systems Holdings, Inc was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Richardson, Texas. Optex Systems Holdings, Inc is a subsidiary of Sileas Corporation.

