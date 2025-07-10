Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 1,698 Shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its stake in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,564 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,698 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,430,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,282,305,000 after buying an additional 1,616,895 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,395,364 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,370,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,178 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,927,377,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,686,387 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,752,804,000 after purchasing an additional 363,937 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,962,650 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,587,763,000 after purchasing an additional 920,414 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of UNP opened at $236.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $141.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $225.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.03. Union Pacific Corporation has a 52-week low of $204.66 and a 52-week high of $258.07.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.03). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 40.80% and a net margin of 27.76%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Union Pacific from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $271.00 price objective (up previously from $267.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.21.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Union Pacific

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.