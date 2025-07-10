Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Reduces Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 36.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,774 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $4,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at $580,922,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,661,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,168,000 after buying an additional 1,570,144 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Marriott International by 23,923.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 731,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,360,000 after buying an additional 728,942 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Marriott International by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,469,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,662,000 after acquiring an additional 512,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,333,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,044,000 after acquiring an additional 327,415 shares during the period. 70.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Marriott International from $283.00 to $236.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group cut their price target on Marriott International from $302.00 to $299.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $293.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 target price (down previously from $313.00) on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Dbs Bank raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.90.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $279.19 on Thursday. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $204.55 and a fifty-two week high of $307.52. The company has a market cap of $76.47 billion, a PE ratio of 31.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $262.69.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.75% and a negative return on equity of 100.64%. Marriott International’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. This is a boost from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 30.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In related news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.90, for a total value of $3,166,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 124,067 shares in the company, valued at $32,741,281.30. This represents a 8.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 1,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.21, for a total transaction of $270,210.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 20,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,599,832.04. The trade was a 4.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $4,107,710. 10.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

