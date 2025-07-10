NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-one analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.19.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NKE. Citigroup lifted their price target on NIKE from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NIKE from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on NIKE from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, May 23rd.

Get NIKE alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NKE

NIKE Price Performance

NKE opened at $73.71 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $109.03 billion, a PE ratio of 34.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.25. NIKE has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $90.62.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The footwear maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 23.33% and a net margin of 6.95%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NIKE will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.07%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 110.5% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 400 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, EnRich Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 196.4% during the 4th quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NIKE

(Get Free Report

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.