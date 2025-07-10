Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.50.

STNG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Fearnley Fonds upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Thursday, May 1st.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of STNG. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 610 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 929 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 95.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 761 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,278 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 10,409 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

STNG stock opened at $41.71 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11 and a beta of -0.04. Scorpio Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $30.63 and a fifty-two week high of $79.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The shipping company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.89 million. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 48.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 45.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Scorpio Tankers will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.76%.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oi and refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 21, 2024, its fleet consisted of 110 owned and leases financed tanker, including 39 LR2, 57 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 8.1 years.

