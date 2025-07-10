Analysts Set JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) PT at $46.23

Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.23.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JD. Benchmark decreased their target price on JD.com from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Bank of America reduced their price target on JD.com from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on JD.com from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Arete Research raised JD.com to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on JD.com from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 15th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,447,641 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $986,280,000 after buying an additional 13,170,649 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 8.0% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 18,062,949 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $742,748,000 after buying an additional 1,339,508 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 2.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,417,939 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $633,986,000 after buying an additional 295,900 shares during the period. Appaloosa LP raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Appaloosa LP now owns 10,465,885 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $362,852,000 after buying an additional 3,165,885 shares during the period. Finally, CoreView Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 204.8% in the fourth quarter. CoreView Capital Management Ltd now owns 6,399,711 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $221,878,000 after buying an additional 4,299,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JD stock opened at $31.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.26. JD.com has a fifty-two week low of $24.13 and a fifty-two week high of $47.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.67. The company has a market capitalization of $49.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.48.

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

