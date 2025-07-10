Brown Advisory Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 336.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 147,462 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,648 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 0.11% of Vulcan Materials worth $34,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jessup Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.9% during the first quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc now owns 29,359 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,849,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 14.3% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 32,289 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,086,000 after purchasing an additional 4,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on VMC shares. Wolfe Research raised Vulcan Materials from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Stephens set a $315.00 price target on shares of Vulcan Materials and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $287.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.91.

Insider Activity at Vulcan Materials

In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 2,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,640. This represents a 34.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VMC opened at $269.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.35. The company has a market cap of $35.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.23, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.42. Vulcan Materials Company has a one year low of $215.08 and a one year high of $298.31.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.20. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Vulcan Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials Company will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.80%.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Articles

