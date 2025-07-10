Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.67.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ES shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $58.00 target price (down previously from $69.00) on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ES

Insider Activity at Eversource Energy

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eversource Energy

In other news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $166,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 10,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $703,232. This represents a 19.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 105.6% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $2,223,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 233.9% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,569,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,146,000 after purchasing an additional 151,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 548,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,455,000 after purchasing an additional 47,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

NYSE ES opened at $65.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.54 and its 200-day moving average is $60.57. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $69.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.62.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.50. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.7525 dividend. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 129.74%.

About Eversource Energy

(Get Free Report

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.