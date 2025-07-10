Personal CFO Solutions LLC Buys 86 Shares of Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,366 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFX. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 1,920.0% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 101 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 505.0% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 121 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of Equifax during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equifax during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equifax

In related news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 22,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total value of $5,686,477.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 142,395 shares in the company, valued at $36,539,980.95. The trade was a 13.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.10, for a total transaction of $518,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 65,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,887,101.60. The trade was a 2.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equifax Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $265.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $33.01 billion, a PE ratio of 54.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $264.69 and its 200-day moving average is $253.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Equifax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.98 and a 52 week high of $309.63.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The credit services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 18.81%. Sell-side analysts predict that Equifax, Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Equifax Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Equifax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Equifax’s payout ratio is presently 40.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EFX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $260.00 price target (down previously from $325.00) on shares of Equifax in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Equifax in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $306.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective (up from $295.00) on shares of Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $277.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.53.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

