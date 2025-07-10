Personal CFO Solutions LLC Reduces Holdings in Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC trimmed its position in shares of Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Concentrix by 47.3% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Concentrix by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Concentrix by 111.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Concentrix by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Concentrix by 36.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. 90.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNXC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Concentrix in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Concentrix from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Concentrix in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Concentrix from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Concentrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Olivier Duha sold 29,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $1,428,622.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,155,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,082,424.24. This represents a 2.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total transaction of $28,530.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 38,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,175,697.80. The trade was a 1.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,444 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,503 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Concentrix Stock Down 0.9%

NASDAQ:CNXC opened at $59.97 on Thursday. Concentrix Corporation has a 1-year low of $36.28 and a 1-year high of $77.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.03 and a 200 day moving average of $50.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 26th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by ($0.06). Concentrix had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Concentrix Corporation will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Concentrix Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th will be paid a $0.3328 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 25th. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.54%.

Concentrix Company Profile

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

Featured Stories

