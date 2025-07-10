Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 37 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $518.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $423.00 to $434.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $522.14.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

NYSE AMP opened at $539.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $513.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $511.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $385.74 and a 1-year high of $582.05.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $9.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.08 by $0.42. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 68.93% and a net margin of 17.14%. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.39 EPS. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.75%.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, April 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

See Also

