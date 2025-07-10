Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 15.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,715 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $326,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 5,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Higgins & Schmidt Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $637,000. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 24.8% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period.

Shares of ESGD stock opened at $89.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.79. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $72.33 and a 1-year high of $90.37.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $1.6311 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF’s previous dividend of $1.01.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

